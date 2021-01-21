Take-Home Craft: DIY Winter Scene – Jan. 26 All Day: Do you enjoy making crafts? Sign up for this take home craft to create your own winter ice skating rink decoration. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required due to limited supplies. Please register to reserve your spot and a staff member will contact you for pick-up. Craft: Winter Ice Skating Rink
Virtual Storytime on Instagram – Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.: We will be on Instagram Live promptly at 10 a.m. Make sure you talk to us. We will have a special link you can message us on Facebook or Instagram or email do watch at a later time. Our Instagram handle is mutpl.
Virtual Genealogy Class – Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.: Would you like to learn how to explore your family’s history? Learn how you can access free documents and records using the library’s Ancestry Library Edition. This class will be a virtual program held through Zoom. Registration is required through the Zoom platform. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83067597927?pwd=UkRXV0VSazZ6ZE1sMlU3VjVnY0RXdz09
Teen Thursday Movie – Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m.: The movie is about the ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves. Meanwhile, their young daughters devise their own musical scheme to help their fathers bring harmony to the universe.
Scheduling my change due to the pandemic. Please contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit our website at www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.