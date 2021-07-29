Monday Morning Book Club – Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m.: Join us on the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: The 5th Avenue Story Society by Rachel Hauck
POP Club – Aug. 3, 5 p.m. at the Monticello Farmers Market: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for FREE POP bucks — $2 to spend at the market each time you visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Garden Club – Aug. 5, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be Dog-Friendly. Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Back to School Shark Party for kids – Aug. 6, 3 p.m.: Join us for a super fun afternoon to kick off Shark Week and the first week of school. We will have shark-themed games and making play-dough soap.
Children’s Arts N’ Crafts: DIY Flower Bucket – Aug. 7, 11 a.m.: Join us to decorate your very own flower bucket! We will have Fresh flowers to plant in your bucket after you are done decorating.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in August, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.