LEGO League – Aug. 16 at 3:30 p.m.: LEGO League is a weekly event which children can be creative and build with LEGOs. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again!
Fiber Arts Group – Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m.: We Invite Teens to come get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 for teens to challenge each other on.
Dog Days of Storytime – Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.: Join Miss Tammy on the Patio for some messy educational fun and stories! Mr. Duffers will be there to join in the shenanigans. We will have the water table out too!
Teen Thursdays – Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to stop by the Library for after school activities, games, and snacks. Bring friends!
Library Concert: Daniel Bennett Group – Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.: New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays their album release concert at the library on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6 pm. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette describes Bennett’s music as, “modern jazz, surf rock, and avant-pop.”
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in August, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.