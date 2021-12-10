LEGO League: LEGO League, which will be 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace: Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor Barb Hickner will be in the library from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 20 to answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace or help with enrollment.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: Would you like to donate blood? The library is hosting a local blood drive for the community in the Program Room. It will be from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 22. To schedule your appointment visit: RedCrossBlood.org and enter: montutpl or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Holiday Closings: The library will be closed from Dec. 23-25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Our digital collection is still open. Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore free databases from our Research page from home. Learn a new language, create a recipe, or explore a country. www.monticello.lib.in.us.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in December, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.