MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will offer a Virtual Genealogy 101 workshop an Introduction to DNA.
It will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Steven Frank, from the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group, will provide a virtual presentation to answer questions on DNA testing.
If you have tested your DNA and don’t understand the results or are confused on which DNA test to take, join the library staff for this informative discussion to understand the process.
The program will be conducted virtually through Zoom, a video conference application. Registration is required to attend and can be reserved through the link in the program description on the Evanced calendar.
If you need help understanding how to access Zoom, contact the library before registering.
For more information about this program, please contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us. Visit the library’s website for upcoming programs and information on services and resources.