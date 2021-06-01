MONTICELLO — Join the Monticello-Union Township Public Library for a summer concert in downtown Monticello.
It will be 6 p.m. June 5, featuring the Moon Cats.
The Moon Cats are four guys who love the roots of rock 'n roll, the legends like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Bill Haley & the Comets, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Hank Williams, and The Beatles.
With more than 50 years experience between them, they have joined to pay tribute to some of the greatest music in rock history. You just can't go wrong with The Moon Cats, a professional, family-friendly band. Be there or be square!
If weather is inclement, the program will move inside the library.
For more information, contact the Adult Services Department at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.