MONTICELLO — Do you have questions on what Medicare covers, cost, when and where to apply, and options? What to do if you are still working?
There will be a free educational presentation about this at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.
Clifford Havens, from LifeSmart Senior Services, will discuss and explain Medicare plans, and answer any other Medicare questions. Important dates: Medicare open enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Due to social distancing, space is limited and registration will be required. Contact the library to register for this program by calling 574-583-2665 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us
Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for future programming information.