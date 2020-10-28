Monday Morning Book Discussion – Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Tolwes.
Gamer Tuesday – Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Socially Distant Storytime – Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.: Our socially distant, all ages storytimes continue! Join us for stories, songs, and activities all centered around a weekly theme. We will be outside on the patio/yard for as long as possible, then move to the program room. Registration is preferred for social distancing reasons. As long as the mandate is in effect, all adults must wear masks. Ages: birth to 5 years old
Afternoon Family Movie – Nov. 4 from 3:30-5 p.m.: The movie is about an abandoned child raised by wolves, has his peaceful existence threatened by the return of the man-eating tiger Shere Khan (George Sanders). Facing certain death, Mowgli must overcome his reluctance to leave his wolf family and return to the “man village.” But he is not alone on his quest: Aided by Bagheera the panther, and later by the carefree bear Balloo (Phil Harris), he braves the jungle’s many perils.
Teen Thursday – Get Your Game on Board Game Competition – Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m.: Join us after school for snacks and activities. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Medicare 101 – Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m.: Do you have questions on what Medicare covers, cost, when and where to apply, and options? What to do if you are still working? Come attend this free educational presentation on Medicare. Join us as Clifford Havens from LifeSmart Senior Services covers all your questions on Medicare. Registration is required.
Saturday Arts and Crafts – Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.: Fun little pumpkins to adore your table or shelves! Come join us as we make some fun fall decorations! Registration is required. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.