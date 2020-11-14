Children’s Make-and-Take Snack! – Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.: For the last few months, you have all been enjoying our make-and-take crafts in the children’s room. Now get ready for make-and-take...snacks! Stop by the children’s to pick up your snack kit--this month you will be making butterflies out of goldfish crackers! After you make your snack at home, please send us pictures of your creations so we can post them!
Gamer Tuesday – Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Morning Cinema – Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.: Join us for a morning movie showing classic and popular release movies. The movie is about when one of an experimental range of military robots is hit by lightning, it is given consciousness. It escapes from the military and befriends a young woman, Stephanie Speck. Its creator, Newton Crosby, is desperate to find it, or his entire project may be scrapped.
Socially Distant Storytime – Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.: Our socially distant, all ages storytimes continue! Join us for stories, songs, and activities all centered around a weekly theme. We will be outside on the patio/yard for as long as possible, then move to the program room. Registration is preferred for social distancing reasons. As long as the mandate is in effect, all adults must wear masks.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Thanksgiving Feast – Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.: Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with Teen librarian Amanda.
Genealogy Class – Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.: Would you like to learn how to explore your family’s history? Learn how you can access free documents and records using the library’s Ancestry Library Edition. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Teen Thursday – Movie – Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m.: The movie is about Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world.