Children’s Make It Take It: Monticello Flower Pot – Dec. 21 All Day - We have a really cool Flower Pot that you can customize. Miss Tammy even did some original art of Monticello landmarks. We also have Basil Herb Seeds that you can plant in your pot. All you need is a little dirt. It’s a great project for Christmas Break! Just find a warm sunny spot in the house! A video link will be in your kit for the instructions. Registration is required. Ages: Kindergarten-fifth grade.
Make and Take Arts and Crafts: DIY Fairy Garden – Dec. 22 All Day - Do you love crafting? The Adult Department has added in an additional make and take arts and crafts. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required due to limited supplies. Please register to reserve your spot and a staff member will contact you for pick-up. Craft: DIY Fairy Garden
Library Closed – Christmas – Dec. 24 and 25 All Day - The library is closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas day. Have a wonderful Christmas day everyone. The library will reopen on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m.
Scheduling my change due to the pandemic. Please contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit our website at www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.