Monday Morning Book Discussion – May 3 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail” by Ben Montgomery
Teen Tuesday: DIY keychains – May 4 at 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to come be creative and have some fun with friends!
Instagram Storytime – May 5 at 10 a.m.: Join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instagram. Our account is @mutpl! We hope to see you there! If you cannot meet us there, send us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video.
Mandalorian Madness Trivia – May 5 at 5:30 p.m.: Celebrate Star Wars Day with some Mandalorian Madness Trivia! Miss Hannah will host a trivia night through Kahoot so YOU can show off your Star Wars knowledge! Please bring your own device to connect to the game. Entrance codes will be provided the night of the event
Teen Thursday: Epic Nerf Battle – May 6 at 3 p.m.: Teens are invited to have some fun and battle friends!
Morning Yoga: Identifying Negative Thought Patterns – May 7 at 10 a.m.: Take time to reconnect with the breath and slow down the mind. During this class, you will bring awareness to a negative thought pattern so you can end the cycle. This will allow you to create space for new, uplifting thoughts. Please register to attend this class and bring your own yoga mat.
Children’s Canvas Bag Painting on the Patio – May 7 at 3:30 p.m.: Paint your own canvas bag that you can keep and carry your library books in! Not only will we supply the bags and paint, but we will also talk about the importance of recycling and reducing the amount of plastic bags we use in our everyday lives. We will be on the patio, weather permitting!
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – May 8 at 10 a.m.: LittleBits, Legos, Cardboard, and more! What will you Discover, Imagine and Create? LittleBits, a collection of easy-to-use electronic building blocks, is a 21st-century learning tool at the intersection of STEM/STEAM and the Maker Movement. Parents need to be with children older than 8 years old.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in April, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.