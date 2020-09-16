Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Pretty Funny Balloons – Sept. 22 from 3:30-5 p.m.: Brian from Pretty Funny Balloons returns to the library with his latest balloon show! This is rescheduled from Summer Reading. Come to the children’s room!
Outdoor Storytime – Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.: Join us for socially distant storytime fun! We’ll be on the back patio and yard to read stories, dance, and more! As long as the weather is nice, meet us outside!
Genealogy Class – Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.: Would you like to learn how to explore your family’s history? Learn how you can access free documents and records using the library’s Ancestry Library Edition. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Teen Thursday – Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m.: Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.