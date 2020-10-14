Children’s Make-and-Take Snack! – Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m.: For the last few months, you have all been enjoying our make-and-take crafts in the children’s room. Now get ready for make-and-take ... snacks! Stop by the program room to pick up your snack kit. This month you will be making graham cracker and candy rainbows. After you make your snack at home, please send us pictures of your creations so we can post them!
Morning Cinema – Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.: Join us for a morning movie showing classic and popular release movies. The movie is about Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) who becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer’s block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack’s writing goes nowhere and Danny’s visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel’s dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.
Socially Distant Storytime – Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.: Our socially distant, all ages storytimes continue! Join us for stories, songs, and activities all centered around a weekly theme. We will be outside on the patio/yard for as long as possible, then move to the program room. Registration is preferred for social distancing reasons. As long as the mandate is in effect, all adults must wear masks. Ages: birth to 5 years old
Friends Booksale – Oct. 23 — 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Come browse and purchase used books, DVDs, and more! Patrons will be given a bag to fill. A free-will donation will be given for the materials. Due to social distancing restrictions, the Friends group will allow 15 patrons to browse at a time and masks will be required. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided to use before and after browsing materials.
Friends Booksale – Oct. 23 — 24 from 3-5 p.m.: Come browse and purchase used books, DVDs, and more! Patrons will be given a bag to fill. A free-will donation will be given for the materials. Due to social distancing restrictions, the Friends group will allow 15 patrons to browse at a time and masks will be required. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided to use before and after browsing materials.