Monday Morning Book Discussion – Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Gamer Tuesday – Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Hansel and Gretel – Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m.: Help! Hansel and Gretel need help to trap and then escape from the witch who wants to eat them! Also, we will have the STEM robots out that we received from a generous grant from Women Giving Together. P.S. We will be on the patio. If it is nice or in the Children’s Room if it is cold or rainy. Registration is required. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
Medicare 101 – Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.: Join us for socially distant storytime fun! We’ll be on the back patio and yard to read stories, dance, and more! As long as the weather is nice, meet us outside!
Socially Distant Storytime – Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.: Our socially distant, all ages storytimes continue! Join us for stories, songs, and activities all centered around a weekly theme. We will be outside on the patio/yard for as long as possible, then move to the program room. Registration is preferred for social distancing reasons. As long as the mandate is in effect, all adults must wear masks. Ages: birth – five years old
Virtual Ghost Stories Presentation – Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.: Ghost stories haunt and terrify us. And we love it. Uncanny tales reveal the depths of our culture and human nature—things often unspeakable without the ghost. In this presentation, we’ll venture through the scare to examine what ghost stories can tell us about ourselves and our fears, as well as what we value. Assistant Professor Barney Haney, from the University of Indianapolis, will present this live event through YouTube and share on the library’s Facebook page.
Teen Thursday – Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m.: Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.: Join us for a Free Exploration STEM Time. Come spend time and get your creative juices flowing. Thanks to the Women Giving Together for their Generous Grant helping provide these materials. Registration is required. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.