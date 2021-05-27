Library Closed — May 31: The library is closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Summer Reading Sign Up — June 1, 10 a.m.: 2021 Summer Reading is here. Join us on the south lawn for fun and games while you sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales. Adults and children will be given a log to fill out a return along with information about programs we are offering as a part of Summer Reading. Like previous years, teens participating in Summer Reading will be given a game board to complete and return for their prize.
Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff — June 1, 10 a.m.: Our children’s department will be offering a special pet rock adoption for kids participating in our Summer Reading Program. Kids will be given a pet rock to decorate and take care of as well as a super-official birth certificate for their new friend.
POP Club Kickoff – June 1, 5 p.m., Constitution Plaza (White County Courthouse, downtown): The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer. Children can sign up for free POP bucks — $2 to spend at the market each time you visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Garden Club — June 3 at 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden. What to explore gardening, learn about plants. Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies. Those that garden get to take home what we grow.
Children’s Arts ‘n Crafts — June 5 at 10 a.m.: Let’s dive under the sea for our Tails and Tales inspiration Arts & Crafts in June. We will make a giant squid windsock.
Library Concert — June 5, 6 p.m.: Enjoy a summer concert in downtown Monticello on the White County Courthouse square featuring The Moon Cats. They perform 1950s and ‘60s rock ‘n roll music. If the weather is inclement, the program will move inside the library.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in May, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.