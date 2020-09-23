Lego League – Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: three years old — Fifth Grade.
Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 29 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Outdoor Storytime – Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.: Join us for socially distant storytime fun! We’ll be on the back patio and yard to read stories, dance, and more! As long as the weather is nice, meet us outside!
Teen Thursday – Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m.: Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Children’s Saturday Arts and Crafts – Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.: We are celebrating World Card Making Day by making this fun fall card. Registration is required. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.