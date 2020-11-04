Lego League – Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a weekly event that children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: three years old – Fifth Grade
Gamer Tuesday – Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.: We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Rapunzel – Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.: Snow White has invited Rapunzel to the cottage to have Thanksgiving. Help Rapunzel break free of the Tower for the Holiday! Ages: Kindergarten to fifth grade.
Virtual Golden Girls Trivia Night – Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.: We will be celebrating the glory that is Golden Girls with a Golden Girls Trivia Night! Join us from the comfort of your home! Wear your favorite sweater, test your Golden Girls knowledge with trivia questions, and win prizes. Bonus points for anyone who dresses as Sophia! Register in advance for this meeting: https://bit.ly/2JlI5UL
Veterans Day: Nov. 11 — The library is closed.
Teen Thursday – Fleece Pillows – Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m.: Join us after school for snacks and activities. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Arts & Crafts – Design Your Own Canvas Bag – Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.: Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft: Design Your Own Canvas Bag
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.: Join us for a Free Exploration of STEM Time. We will have the Cardboard and the MakeDo out as well as our Code-A-Pillar and Dot and Dash and Bloxels. Come spend time and get your Creative Juices flowing. Thanks to the Women Giving Together for their Generous Grant helps provide these materials.