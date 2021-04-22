Teen Tuesday: Color your world – April 27 at 3:30 p.m. - We invite teens to come spend time with friends and be creative. This week we will be busting out the coloring supplies!
Instagram Storytime – April 28 at 10 a.m. - We will be meeting virtually for a bit. You can join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instagram. Our account is @mutpl! We hope to see you there! If you cannot meet us there, drop us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video!
Teen Thursday: Movie – April 29 at 3:30 p.m.- We invite teens to come spend time with friends and relax with a movie!
Day of the Child (Día de los Niños) Special Instagram Storytime –April 30 at 10 a.m. - Join us on Instagram Live for a special storytime to celebrate the Day of the Child!
Cooking with Amanda: Brunch For All! – May 1 at 10 a.m. - Our teen librarian Amanda will be showing how to make homemade recipes!
Kids Take N Make – May 1 at 11 a.m.- The children’s department will be offering a craft kit for kids to take and make at home or in the library! This month’s kit is a “May the 4th be with you” child (Baby Yoda) papercraft kit! - *This kit will be available while supplies last
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
