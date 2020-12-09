Children’s Make It Take It: Christmas Snow Bunny – Dec. 18, all day. Kick off the Christmas School Break with the first of our Make and Take it Projects. A cute little snow bunny is all ready for Christmas. Register for the program and then come pick up your kit on the Dec. 18. A video link will be in your kit for the instructions. Registration is required. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth Grade.
Scheduling may change due to the pandemic. Please contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit our website at www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.