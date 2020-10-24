Lego League – Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: Three years old to fifth grade
Children’s Halloween Bash – Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.: For this year’s Halloween Bash, Roz Puppets are returning for a spooky performance just for you! Everyone is welcome to come in costume and like always there will be prizes and candy. You MUST register to attend. Show: Little Dog’s Spooky Bone Hunt: After learning that the cupboard was bare, Little Dog decided to head out on his own to find a tasty bone. But what night did he choose to go on a bone hunt? Halloween, when anything could happen!
Socially Distant Storytime – Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.: Our socially distant, all age’s storytimes continue! Join us for stories, songs, and activities all centered around a weekly theme. We will be outside on the patio/yard for as long as possible, then move to the program room. Registration is preferred for social distancing reasons. As long as the mandate is in effect, all adults must wear masks. Ages: birth – five years old
Genealogy Class – Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.: Would you like to learn how to explore your family’s history? Learn how you can access free documents and records using the library’s Ancestry Library Edition. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Teen Thursday – Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m.: Join us after school for snacks and activities on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.