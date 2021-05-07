Teen Tuesday: Card Wars – May 18, 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to come to play card games with friends!
Family Game Night – May 18, 4 p.m.: Come into the library to play some games as a family! The library will have their games out on our "back porch" with a backup rain location of our program room. Get out of the house, spend time at the library, and play some games as a family!
Mental Health Fair – May 19, 4 – 6 p.m.: Join us to receive information about mental health, discuss warning signs and symptoms of mental illness, and ask questions to the agencies, organizations, and the licensed therapist attending the mental health fair.
“In Our Own Voice” presentation by National Alliance on Mental Illness - May 19, 6 p.m.: Join us for a special presentation titled, "In Our Own Voice," to listen and have an understanding of individuals coping with mental conditions. The NAMI presentation educates the audience about living with a mental illness, dispels misconceptions, and helps to eliminate stigma.
Teen Thursday: End of School Bash – May 20, 3:30 p.m.: Teens are invited to have some fun and celebrate the end of another school year with friends!
Friday Morning Yoga: Relax and Restore – May 21, 10 a.m.: Join us for a yoga beginner's class focused on relaxing and restoring. *Please register to attend this class and bring your own yoga mat
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
