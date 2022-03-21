Spring hours will take effect March 30. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (lunch at noon) each Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Spring on in to see our collection of books from the "Discover Great Places through Books" lists brought to you by the generosity of Burlington township members.
Our bilingual/Espanol and multicultural selections continue to be expanded.
Have you brought your littles in to explore our hands-on area? A reading nook has been added as has active seating at our STEM and computer area for our youngest patrons. In addition, computer kiosks were added for better privacy for public computer areas.
Warm weather & books go great together! Hop on in to grab your next great read! Everyone can get a free BCL membership.