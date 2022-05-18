LAFAYETTE, Ind. – (May 11, 2022) Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette presented the 2022 McAllister Excellence in Teaching Awards to two faculty members at the college’s annual commencement ceremony May 8. Tammy Andrade, M.S.N., R.N., assistant program chair and instructor in the School of Nursing, was named the full-time faculty winner. Shannon Hudson, adjunct instructor of scientific inquiry in the School of Arts, Sciences and Education, was named the part-time faculty winner, according to information provided.
Each year, the McAllister award is presented to one full-time and one adjunct (part-time) faculty member. Students nominate faculty and a peer committee chooses the award winners. The award symbolizes demonstrated competency, hard work, and determination. Adjunct faculty winners receive a commemorative plaque. Both adjunct and full-time faculty winners receive a $1,000 monetary award presented by the McAllister Foundation.
Full Time Faculty Award
Tami Andrade
Tami Andrade began her career at Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette in September 2015 as an adjunct faculty member. In February 2016 she joined the full-time faculty ranks. Her focus is on second, third, and fourth-semester students in the Practical Nursing and Associate Nursing Program. She is currently acting as an assistant program chair with an emphasis on student success. She has been a Registered Nurse for 26 years specializing in Obstetrics and Newborn Intensive Care. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, and a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix, Arizona.
Adjunct Faculty Award
Shannon Hudson
Shannon Hudson began teaching part-time at Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette in 2016. Hudson teaches Introduction to Scientific Inquiry in the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education. Since 1990, she has been teaching science, health and reading in the Crawfordsville school system to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. She has also taught essential skills reading and tutoring during after-school hours and was the science department chair for 20 years. Hudson has presented at conferences including the Hoosier Association of Science Teachers and the National Gifted Conference. She has published in numerous publications including the Hoosier Science Teacher and Middling Around. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Purdue University, majoring in elementary education with a minor in junior high science and reading, and was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi honorary academic fraternity. She earned a gifted endorsement from IUPUI, Indianapolis, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University, Indianapolis.
