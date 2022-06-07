FRANKFORT, INDIANA – Indiana University Health Frankfort and White Memorial is offering a seven-week Stepping On workshop on exercises and strategies to help prevent people from falling, according to information from IU. As people age, falling is very common and can result in injury and shake one’s confidence. The threat of falling can be a barrier to safely doing all the things someone wants to do at home and in the community. That is why preventing falls is crucial to maintaining independence.
More than one-third of people 65 years or older fall each year.
Falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for trauma and death among older adults.
Thirty-five percent of people who fall become less active.
Stepping On is a program that has been researched and proven to reduce falls. It consists of a free workshop that meets for two hours a week for seven weeks. Workshops are led by a health professional and a peer leader. In addition, local guest experts provide information on exercise, vision, safety and medications.
Classes are held 10 am – Noon. IU Health White Memorial classes start on July 13. IU Health Frankfort classes start on July 14. To register, call Teresa Williams, RN, BSN, at 765.838.5119.