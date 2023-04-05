The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame (IMVHOF) is calling for nominations for the 2023 class of veteran honorees. The not-for-profit organization, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, honors Hoosier veterans for service during and after active duty, according to information provided.

In addition to categories for combat valor and veteran advocacy, the IMVHOF has added a new classification for induction for community support, which recognizes veterans who have contributed exceptionally to their community, state and/or nation.

