As we look toward strengthening our community and the world at large, it’s easy to recognize that there is no shortage of need. Charitable dollars are often aimed at addressing the complex issues that our residents and organizations face. Some challenges are so complicated, it can feel overwhelming and perhaps even impossible to make a real difference. Especially in a digital world today that is glamorized and constantly highlighting big gestures, it’s easy to forget that the greatest impact often comes in the smallest of packages.

Consider this article your personal reminder that you in fact, make a difference. Rather than feeling debilitated by our inability to make the grandest of gestures, simply telling our loved ones, “I’m here for you” can make the difference between someone hiding in shame with their struggles and feeling safe to connect with someone who may be able to help.

Tags