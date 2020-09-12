HOROSCOPES
A change of attitude will lead to a new adventure. Revisit old problems and make adjustments to ensure you don’t repeat your mistakes. Greater opportunity will come your way if you adapt to the changes going on around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider what someone asks you to do and then determine the risks. A change is necessary. Figuring out what’s best for you will be the key to your success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Work with what you have. Overdoing it will lead to financial and emotional problems. Do your best to get along with others, but not at the expense of going into debt or putting your health at risk.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll see situations differently if you are open-minded, seek knowledge and information, and are dedicated to finding out the truth. Don’t let a change someone makes upset you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time taking care of your financial and physical well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle personal matters for you. Stay in control. Avoid joint ventures and risky situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll change your mind regarding a lifestyle or domestic matter. Call on someone you trust to give you good advice regarding your options to come up with a workable solution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel your energy into clearing up unfinished business. Look at personal investments as a safety net. A backup plan will ease your mind and make it easier for you to deal with everyday life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for alternative ways to socialize that will not jeopardize your health or financial well-being. Share your feelings with a loved one and put a plan in place that gives you incentive to work hard.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be a leader. Know your worth and don’t back down. Your strength and conviction will encourage others to listen to what you have to say. Don’t let emotions interfere with common sense.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have decisions to make regarding how you balance your time. Look at the possibilities and consider what will help you appease everyone, including yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to your fitness and diet. Protect yourself from risky situations that could affect your finances, contracts or health. Keep matters in perspective. Love and romance are on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say less and do more. Your reputation depends on your actions, not on empty promises. Look for innovative solutions to volatile situations. Anger will not be the answer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Charm, intelligence, kindness and common sense will be the way to go. Put your energy into what matters to you and focus on using what you have going for you instead of trying unproven methods.