HOROSCOPES
Live and learn. Walk away from situations that aren’t working for you. Consider where you will gain the most using your skills and attributes. Don’t labor over what others do or say. Choose practical solutions while eschewing anger and brute force. Change your spending habits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sit tight and see what unfolds. Don’t make a fuss or interfere in battles that aren’t yours to fight. A physical change may be necessary to distance yourself from a negative situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Say what’s on your mind, and initiate a change that will improve your life. An adjustment to a meaningful partnership will give you more time and support to follow your dream. Romance will boost your emotional well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. An adventure will give you the nudge you need to bring about a lifestyle change. Take better care of your health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Personal gains look promising. Getting a makeover or investing in something you want to pursue will turn out well. Make an adjustment at home that will accommodate your plans. Romance will lead to an exciting lifestyle change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A discussion concerning money, health or a legal matter will become emotional. Don’t make a change prematurely. Look over your options, and get expert advice before you agree to something that may not be in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll develop a plan that can help you out professionally. Don’t be afraid to make a change or take on a challenge. Mix business with pleasure; you will form a partnership with someone you love to be around.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a step in the right direction. Don’t be influenced by others’ actions. When one door closes, another will open. Pay attention to detail and refuse to engage in a feud.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Heightened emotions will help you express your point of view and develop workable solutions. Your insight will help you gain support and encourage new beginnings. Health and fitness are encouraged, and love and romance are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put negative situations behind you. Don’t get into an argument you cannot win. Know when to walk away from something that isn’t working. Accept the inevitable, and prepare to move forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Spend time with people who help you feel relaxed and happy. Creative endeavors will alleviate stress and may even bring in extra cash. Make physical improvements. Romance may be called for.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Verify information before passing it along. Your reputation will depend on your accuracy. Choose to do your own thing, and make personal changes that add to your comfort and joy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You are overdue for a change. Look at your options and research the possibilities. Picking up additional skills or knowledge will give you the edge you need. Share your feelings and intentions with a loved one.