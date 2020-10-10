HOROSCOPES
Face the facts, make adjustments and prepare to move forward. Stop putting up with uncertain, tense or stressful situations. Anger and frustration will drag you down. Strive to enrich your life, boost your morale and encourage success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A discussion will lead to an unexpected change. Don’t let anger set in or you’ll make a mistake. Consider your options, and do what’s best for you. Now is not the time to give in to a manipulative person.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s up to you to use what’s available. Timing will be critical, and to act too quickly or too slowly will work against you. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take action. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don’t count on others to help. Set your mind on your goal and don’t stop until you get the results you want. Avoid temptation and excess.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Speak up, share your intentions and put your plans in motion. A more efficient home will help lower your overhead. Not everyone will like your plans. Don’t argue over something inconsequential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Work hard, play hard and get things done on time. Look out for your interests and do what’s best for you. Shared expenses or ventures will lead to an argument. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you and push you to grow. A relationship will take a turn for the better. Partnerships are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment before you react to something. Remain calm and consider the consequences of anger. Pour your energy into something you are passionate about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change is in your best interest. Taking a different approach will be mentally stimulating. Jump at a chance to pursue a romantic encounter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Slow down and give yourself a chance to digest what’s going on around you. Don’t share your secrets or opinions with anyone who may use the information against you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your intelligence and abide by the rules. One of your creative ideas will turn out to be lucrative. A change will encourage you to spend more time with someone special. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think matters through before you blurt out how you feel. It’s vital to keep secrets, especially when they can upset your social standing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) --Speak up, get involved and strive to do what’s right. Involvement in a cause or your community will offer insight into your neighbors, worthwhile programs and exciting people who share your concerns. Romance is on the rise.