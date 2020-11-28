HOROSCOPES
Evaluate the past, but don’t dwell over it. Carrying baggage forward will hold you back. Learn from your mistakes and prepare yourself for what you want to achieve. It’s up to you to do the legwork if you want to excel. Shoot for the stars and embrace the future with optimism.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time getting things done and less time talking. A proactive approach to chasing your goals will gain you respect and admiration. You have what it takes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Home improvements will bring you closer to loved ones. Work together to build a better environment in which to thrive. Be patient with a friend or relative who doesn’t share your point of view.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you don’t like what’s going on around you, remove yourself from the situation and do your own thing. Look for an innovative way to earn or save money.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look at the possibilities and proceed to make changes that will help you get things done. Reconnect with someone from your past. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think before you act. Be smart, consider your alternatives and listen to what others have to say. Time is on your side; slow down, be methodical and do what’s right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You are overdue for a change. Discuss what you want to do with a loved one. Collect your thoughts, use your imagination and strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink how you treat others. Be mindful of sensitive issue, and put honesty first. Honor your promises, and you will gain support, trust and respect.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination and speak boldly. Spend time with someone you adore, and positive change will unfold. Work with like-minded people to achieve something great.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit back; time is on your side. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into making a decision before you are ready to do so. Preparation will be necessary if you want to avoid a mistake.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live and learn. You’ll come across valuable information. Discuss your plans with a loved one and join forces to reach your goal. Love and romance are encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get in the game. Look at the possibilities and be part of the solution. Don’t let uncertainty ruin your chance to take advantage of an opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Bring about the changes you’ve been talking about for so long. Take care of unfinished business and sail into the future with a light heart. Now is the time to make your dreams come true.