HOROSCOPES
Personal and professional goals will motivate you and promote the success and satisfaction you desire. A craving to seek adventure and excitement will push you in a direction that will expand your mind and test your skills. Mental stimulation will lead to partnerships that become life-changing experiences. Embrace the future with optimism.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — How you go about your business will set the stage for future endeavors. Speak up and share your thoughts, opinions and plans. Take control instead of letting someone else run the show.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Getting your facts straight before you debate an issue will make you think twice about the information you share. Be selective, diplomatic and kind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid situations that deal with institutions. Stick to the tasks that require your attention. A financial gain will lift your spirits. An offer will be too good to refuse.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Expect someone to take advantage of you if you don’t stand up for your rights. Work with the people you are dealing with, and find common ground to overcome any unfairness that prevails.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Channel your energy into something constructive. Refuse to let uncertainty cause you to miss out on something that can push you to the top of your game. Work alongside someone who shares your dream.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Examine documents, make updates and create a dialogue with someone you live or work with to ensure your intentions are clear and the outcome is doable. Don’t let uncertainty set in.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on partnerships and how to make the most of a situation that requires emotional adjustments. Handle discrepancies carefully, and you’ll avoid a misunderstanding.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for alternative ways to get things done. Keeping the peace will encourage better relationships with those close to you. Expectations will be high, and payback expected if you ask for help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be observant. Protect yourself from persuasive individuals trying to take advantage of your generosity. Offer suggestions and a helping hand, but don’t pay for others’ mistakes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t expect to get the whole truth from someone close to you. Go directly to the source to verify facts. Set the pace, and protect your rights.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Expect someone to interfere with or upset your schedule. Being evasive will not help you gain support. Reach out to those who share your beliefs. Rely on experience to guide you to victory.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make a personal change that will lead to more significant opportunities. Consider a lifestyle that will ease stress and encourage personal growth. Romance is favored.