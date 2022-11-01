Our Pet of the Week, Ula, likes having his picture taken. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is May 30,2021, and his intake weight is 7.8 pounds. If you would like to meet Ula or any of the shelter's fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Our biggest wish right now is bleach and volunteers! We ask for only a couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in on Monday or Tuesday mornings, meet the staff and the fur kids, and learn more about volunteering. You can also email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the FB page to volunteer. You must be 18 years of age and up through seniors! We have a few that enjoy helping with the animals, and spending time away from home.