Mrs. Potts is a female hound mix, current on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She is a lovely lady and very friendly and easy going. Looking for that forever inside home as all of our shelter fur kids are. Her birth date is Jan. 30, 2020, and her intake weight was 45 pounds. To make an appointment to meet her, please text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.
Our everyday needs at this time is bleach. The shelter is also running very low on dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers! Just a couple hours a week to help clean and feed the cats and dogs is all that is asked. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer. Seniors, if you have retired, and enjoy animals, we have the answer! Come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs! It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention! Give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.