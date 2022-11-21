Mrs. Potts

Mrs. Potts is a female hound mix, current on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She is a lovely lady and very friendly and easy going. Looking for that forever inside home as all of our shelter fur kids are. Her birth date is Jan. 30, 2020, and her intake weight was 45 pounds.  To make an appointment to meet her, please text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.

Our everyday needs at this time is bleach.  The shelter is also running very low on dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated.

