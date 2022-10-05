Marty

Marty is a male and a mix of sorts. He is wearing a cone of shame just until his neuter stitches heal. He is adorable and we just love those beautiful ears of his. Marty's birthdate is Feb. 28, 2017, and his intake weight was 34 pounds.

To meet Marty or any of the shelter pets, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy has a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you at end of day.

