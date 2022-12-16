Devon is a special 11-year old senior boy. He was adopted in 2015, but sadly was returned this week. He had a wonderful owner, a young man who loves him. The owner now has developed brain cancer and can no longer care for him. Devon still has a lot of energy, loves being petted and talked to. He is a retriever mix and he weighs 47.6 lbs. If you would like to meet him, please text/call Mandy at 219-204-8611. He is not cat friendly.
Our everyday needs at this time is still dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated.
Happy Tails is in dire need of volunteers! Monday, Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. We are asking for people to volunteer a couple of hours one day a week to help with the cats and dogs. Seniors, if you have retired and enjoy animals, we have the answer! Come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer to help take care of the shelter fur kids. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings, meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering we can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email. You can also text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer.
Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.