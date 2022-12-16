Devon

Devon is a special 11-year old senior boy. He was adopted in 2015, but sadly was returned this week. He had a wonderful owner, a young man who loves him. The owner now has developed brain cancer and can no longer care for him. Devon still has a lot of energy, loves being petted and talked to. He is a retriever mix and he weighs 47.6 lbs. If you would like to meet him, please text/call Mandy at 219-204-8611. He is not cat friendly.

Our everyday needs at this time is still dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated.

