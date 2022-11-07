Meet Brinley. She is a very sweet 3-year old Husky mix. Brinley is current on vaccinations and has been spayed. Her birth date is Oct.11, 2019, and her intake weight was 53 pounds. If you would like to meet her or any of our other fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
Our biggest wish right now is bleach and as always, volunteers! Please consider donating a couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in on Monday or Tuesday mornings, meet the staff and the fur kids, and learn more about volunteering. You can also email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the Facebook page to volunteer. You must be 18 years of age and over. We have a few seniors who enjoy helping with the animals, and having time away from home.