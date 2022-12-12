Roman

Roman, has grown a bit like Gonzalo, and has his own cage also. Roman is current on vaccinations and is neutered. His birth date is May 11, 2022. Roman likes being his own person. He enjoys being in the cat playroom. He likes to search every nook and cranny, just enjoys being his own person. If you would like to meet Roman or any of our other shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.

Our everyday need at this time is dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated.

