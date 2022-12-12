Roman, has grown a bit like Gonzalo, and has his own cage also. Roman is current on vaccinations and is neutered. His birth date is May 11, 2022. Roman likes being his own person. He enjoys being in the cat playroom. He likes to search every nook and cranny, just enjoys being his own person. If you would like to meet Roman or any of our other shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Our everyday need at this time is dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated.
Happy Tails is in dire need of volunteers! Volunteer for just a couple of hours a week to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out and lend a helping hand; the animals love the attention. Give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email. You can also text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer.