Kovu is a very unique name for this little male kitten. He is already neutered, and has his vaccinations. But, being a kitten he will still need his booster shot on Dec. 19. Kovu's birthdate is June 17, 2022, and his intake weight was 2.1 pounds. If you would like to meet her or any of our other fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.
Our everyday needs at this time is dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated. As always, we need volunteers! Please consider donating a couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in on Monday or Tuesday mornings, meet the staff and the fur kids, and learn more about volunteering. You can also email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the Facebook page to volunteer. You must be 18 years of age and over. We have a few seniors who enjoy helping with the animals, and having time away from home.