King, a very gentle 2-year old pit bull. He had a sad life, and then was abandoned, but still so sweet and easy going. King has been neutered, which is the reason for his cone. He is up to date on vaccinations, and looking for that forever inside loving home. King's birth date is Sept. 30, 2020, his weight intake was 69 pounds.
If you would like to meet King or any of our other shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Our everyday needs at this time is dry dog food, any brand or size would be greatly appreciated. As always, we need volunteers! Please consider donating a couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in on Monday or Tuesday mornings, meet the staff and the fur kids, and learn more about volunteering. You can also email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the Facebook page to volunteer. You must be 18 years of age and over. We have a few seniors who enjoy helping with the animals, and having time away from home.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and everyone. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.