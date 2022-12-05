King

King, a very gentle 2-year old pit bull. He had a sad life, and then was abandoned, but still so sweet and easy going. King has been neutered, which is the reason for his cone. He is up to date on vaccinations, and looking for that forever inside loving home. King's birth date is Sept. 30, 2020, his weight intake was 69 pounds. 

If you would like to meet King or any of our other shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.

