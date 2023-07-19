dold column sig

“No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.” - H.E. Luccock

At your Community Foundation of White County, it’s our mission to strengthen and transform White County by fostering charitable giving, philanthropic aspiration, and leadership. Each pillar of our mission can take on many different forms and allows us to connect with folks across the county to share legacies, solve community problems, and build upon the strengths that our ancestors laid before.

Tags