WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Duke Energy volunteers partnered with Tippecanoe County Veterans Council to place 2,500 flags at the Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery.
This is Duke Energy’s fifth consecutive year honoring Tippecanoe’s veterans with headstone flags. The organization places roughly 5,000 flags a year to commemorate Veterans during the Memorial and Veteran’s Day holidays.
Over 20 volunteers participated in the May 23 event. Duke Energy Community Relations Manager, Dan Rhodes, was pleased with the turn out.
“This volunteer tradition is important to our team at Duke Energy,” said Rhodes. “Memorial Day is about more than a three-day weekend. Our team was honored to commemorate & reflect on the service of these veterans from all around the state.”
Duke Energy volunteers will return to the cemetery in November with fresh flags to commemorate Veteran’s Day. Anyone interested in supporting the Indiana Veteran’s Home can contact the volunteer office directly via email at IVHVolunteers@ivh.in.gov or call 765-497-8638.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
