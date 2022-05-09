The Delphi Public Library and the Red Brick Theatre will present The Jungle Book Kids Theatre Camp & Performance: June 6-10, according to information provided.
An introductory journey through the theater process-from auditions to opening night, participants can gain experience on stage and behind the scenes. The program will conclude with a performance of The Jungle Book Kids at 6 p.m. June 10.
The camp is for children in 3rd grade through 8th grade (during the 2021-2022 school year). An apprentice program for students in 9th grade through 12th grade will be offered in conjunction with the grades 3-8 camp for participants to gain practical knowledge and hands-on experiences. 25 applicants will be accepted via a lottery method.
The camp schedule is June 6-9, 10am to 3pm and June 10, 2pm to end-of-show. All participants must be available to attend each day and the performance June 10 at 6pm. Snacks and water will be provided each day. Participants will be expected to bring their own lunches.
Registration forms are available at The Delphi Public Library, The Delphi Community Elementary School and The Delphi Community Middle School and must be turned in by May 20 to any of those locations.
Camp and performance will be held at the Delphi Opera House. Questions can be directed to dplibrary@delphilibrary.org or call Portia Kapraun at 765.564.2929x6.