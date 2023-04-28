dold column sig

Our highly anticipated anniversary is finally here! May marks 25 years of strengthening and transforming White County through the powerful vehicle of philanthropy.

Especially in White County, we are blessed to not just exist within this community, but truly be an active partner in shaping our future. We get to work alongside our visionary donors to put their passions into play and watch that impact unfold and inspire for generations to come. Our dedicated partners know that when we work together, we work better, so it’s no surprise that we rely on their expertise to collaboratively make positive change happen. It’s only because of you, our donors and partners, that we can celebrate so joyously all year long.

