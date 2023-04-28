Our highly anticipated anniversary is finally here! May marks 25 years of strengthening and transforming White County through the powerful vehicle of philanthropy.
Especially in White County, we are blessed to not just exist within this community, but truly be an active partner in shaping our future. We get to work alongside our visionary donors to put their passions into play and watch that impact unfold and inspire for generations to come. Our dedicated partners know that when we work together, we work better, so it’s no surprise that we rely on their expertise to collaboratively make positive change happen. It’s only because of you, our donors and partners, that we can celebrate so joyously all year long.
To celebrate our 25th Anniversary, we launched two special challenges this year and invite you to join in the fun:
1. “25 By 25” Challenge is a fund created for our 25th Anniversary. We have assembled a committee of community members representing White County to seek out opportunities for possible funding. With this 25 By 25 Challenge, we will award a large “What’s Your Legacy?” Grant to make a big splash and a lasting impact for our 25th Anniversary.
A generous donor has stepped up to match all donations (up to $25,000) toward this challenge 1:1, turning your $50 into $100, or your $250 donation into $500—double the impact! To join in the challenge and help us strengthen our community through this anniversary grant, you can donate online today at www.cfwhitecounty.org or mail your check to PO Box 1154 in Monticello with “25 By 25” in the memo line.
2. #LoveWhereYouLive Challenge is a photo contest we have going on our Facebook page this year. Because we love our community, and we know you do, too, we want to celebrate our favorite spots in White County through this contest. Join the challenge by sharing photos of your favorite spots in the community on Facebook tagging the Community Foundation of White County (@cfwhitecounty) with the caption #LoveWhereYouLive.
Don’t have Facebook? That’s okay! Send us your photos via email and we’ll share them for you: lucy@cfwhitecounty.org. We’ll be accepting submissions all year long. One lucky winner will have their photo adorn the cover of our 25th Anniversary Annual Report. Whether it’s a photo of your adventures on the lakes, the serenity of a midwestern sunset above a corn field, or precious memories shared just in your backyard, we want to see what makes White County special to you.
As an organization, the gratitude we feel toward our community and supporters is overwhelming. Since our inception, almost $5 million has been distributed throughout all corners of the county, strengthening our schools, enhancing our parks, increasing access to health services, supporting our nonprofit partners doing the boots on the ground efforts, beautifying our downtown areas, plus so much more. Thank you for making this important work possible.
25 years is an exciting milestone to reach, but in our mission, it’s just the beginning. Because endowments are forever, we will continue to grow in our servitude, our impact, and our partnerships to transform the wonderful place we call home.
To learn more about how you can make in impact in White County, reach out to director, Lucy Dold at (574) 583-6911 or check out our website, www.cfwhitecounty.org.