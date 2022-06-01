Leslie Wineland Goss, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of White County, is retiring after 18 years of service to the organization, according to information provided.
Her retirement will become effective later in the year.
The Foundation’s Governing Council, together with President and CEO David Lasater of The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, is currently working to implement a smooth and effective Succession Plan. “Leslie has served as a loyal and dedicated Executive Director. Her passion for her community is evident in the strides she has made over the last 18 years. We will miss her but also look forward to an exciting new chapter for White County,” Lasater said.
Governing Council President Dave Winings shared, “Oh behalf of our Governing Council and the entire community, we are grateful for Leslie’s leadership and commitment over the years. We don’t really want her to do this, but we knew it could come some day. We’re excited for her and wish her the very best!”
Goss came to the Community Foundation in May 2004, replacing Connie Neininger, the Foundation’s first director, who was moving to Arizona after six years at the helm. Since that time, Goss has helped the Foundation grow to $13 million in assets with 119 permanent funds. In 2021, CFWC awarded over $304,000 in grants to charitable organizations and scholarships to deserving students.
“When Connie was leaving, I remember her saying that she felt the Foundation was ready to move to the next level. It’s rather ironic, because that’s exactly how I feel right now. Leading up to, and particularly after, the Community Conversations we held this spring, I think the Foundation is entering new and exciting chapters of opportunity. I want someone else to be able to share their talents and passions to lead CFWC into its future of service to our White County community.
“I have been blessed to meet and work with so many wonderful people -- generous donors, Governing Council members, the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette staff, community leaders, and nonprofits who share their time, talent, and treasure to continually strengthen our Foundation and the greater community. Though my daily life will change, my commitment to the Community Foundation of White County remains truly joyful and steadfast.”