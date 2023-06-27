Illinois Wesleyan announces Spring 2023 Dean's List
BLOOMINGTON, IL — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 731 students from 30 states and 29 countries. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As. The following local students made the list: Hope Yeoman of Brookston, a junior majoring in Psychology; Sam Schott of West Lafayette, a sophomore majoring in Mathematics; Luke Weston of Lafayette, a first-year majoring in Neuroscience Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The University is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe. Illinois Wesleyan prides itself on producing graduates who are well-rounded, broadly educated individuals with a spirit of inquiry who can successfully adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing, complex world.