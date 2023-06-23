Golden Anniversary celebration

Kent and Terry Harvey

Kent and Terry (Morris) Harvey will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 7. Lifelong residents of Monon, these high school sweethearts were married in the Monon United Methodist Church in 1973.

Their family includes two boys: Bart and wife Kelly of Rensselaer, and Shaun and wife Sarah of Fishers. They enjoy their 5 grandchildren: Colin, Brent, Shafer, Briar, and Rowyn.

