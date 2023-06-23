Kent and Terry (Morris) Harvey will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 7. Lifelong residents of Monon, these high school sweethearts were married in the Monon United Methodist Church in 1973.
Their family includes two boys: Bart and wife Kelly of Rensselaer, and Shaun and wife Sarah of Fishers. They enjoy their 5 grandchildren: Colin, Brent, Shafer, Briar, and Rowyn.
Kent is retired from Howard & Sons / Greenmark John Deere and enjoys just about anything outdoors. Terry is retired from MASE Insurance Trust and is often found in the kitchen fixing treats for others. Together, they enjoy working in their garden and flowers, as well as watching wildlife right outside their windows. Their favorite pastime is spending time with family and friends.
Please join us in celebrating their special day by sending well wishes, special memories, and any pictures you may have of the cute couple to: Kent and Terry Harvey at P.O. Box 323, Monon, IN 47959.