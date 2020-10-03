Sunday, Oct. 4
Henry Crosby
Riley Metzinger
Monday, Oct. 5
Betty Miller
Frances Miller
Brad Gutwein
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Ken Grandstaff
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Karen Hall
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 hour "day pass"
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$21.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$68.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Henry Crosby
Riley Metzinger
Monday, Oct. 5
Betty Miller
Frances Miller
Brad Gutwein
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Ken Grandstaff
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Karen Hall
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.