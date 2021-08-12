Birthdays logo

Aug. 12

Paul Tam

Vickie Criswell

Aug. 13

Nancy Krintz

Aug. 14

Joni Diener

Aug. 16

Linda Moncel

Aug. 17

Levi Yoder

Aug. 18

Susie Alpha

Tom Mowrer

Rodney Pool

Rocky Strange

Aug. 19

Chester Wilson

Dorothy Keever

Gerry Shepard

Trending Food Videos