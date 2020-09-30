Thursday, Oct. 1
Donna Warner
Buddy Spague
Bill Madden
Friday, Oct. 2
Kandice Wessell
Saturday, Oct. 3
Ava Scott “1”
Jason Lingenfelter
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 hour "day pass"
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$21.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$68.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 67F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 1:55 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.