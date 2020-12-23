Dec. 24, 2020
Abby Gilbert
Dec. 25. 2020
Katie Hall
Denise Schroeder
Dec. 26. 2020
Marie Gutwein
Dec. 27, 2020
Donna Mowrer
Dec. 29, 2020
Neal Smith
Dec. 30, 2020
Lisa Zarse
Doris Hintz
Dec. 31, 2020
Barb Fielding
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|"Day Pass" 24 Hours
|$3.50
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$22.00
|for 30 days
|3-Months
|$48.00
|for 90 days
|6-Months
|$70.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$133.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Overcast skies and windy. High 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 12:27 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Snow may mix in. Low 17F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.